New Delhi: The much-anticipated ‘make in India’ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 went on sale in India on Friday, after seeing a robust demand in the country. Over 1 lakh consumers had pre-booked the foldable devices in the first 28 hours in the country, according to the company.

Starting Friday, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available across retail outlets as well as on Samsung.com, Amazon and Flipkart, the company said in a statement. Galaxy Z Flip5 (8GB+256GB) comes for Rs 99,999 and (8GB+512GB) for Rs 109,999. Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB+256GB) is available for Rs 154,999, the 12GB+512GB variant for Rs 164,999 and (12GB+1TB) model for Rs 184,999.

As compared to the fourth generation foldables, the South Korean giant received 1.7 times more pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5. In India, pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened on July 27. “The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Also read: Apple to export 'Make in India' iPhone 15 faster than ever, production to begin

With the new foldables, Samsung aims to reach over 50 per cent market share in the country in the super-premium ($1,000 and above) segment. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 come with new integrated hinge module that features a dual rail structure for diffusing external impacts. Both the foldable devices are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover. (IANS)