Varanasi: A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi consented to vacate his official bungalow in New Delhi following his suspension from Lok Sabha, senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai has come forward to symbolically offer his home in Varanasi to the former party chief.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked Rahul Gandhi to vacate the bungalow by April 22 after he his suspension following a conviction in a defamation case in Surat over his 2019 remark about thieves with surname Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president, Ajay Rai, handed over his residence situated in Lahurabir locality of the city, to Rahul Gandhi. This symbolic handing over of the house was done along with his wife Reena Rai on Tuesday evening.

Putting up a nameplate stating that "Mera ghar Shri Rahul Gandhi ka ghar (my home is Shri Rahul Gandhi's home)" at the entrance of the house, Ajay Rai said, "The dictatorial government can take away the house of our leader. But, scores of Congress workers are ready to hand over their accommodation to our beloved leader."

"The door of every Congress worker's house is open for our leader Rahul Gandhi. We are going to start a campaign in the state soon wherein Congress workers will dedicate their house to Rahul Gandhi," said Rai.

Referring to handing over of Anand Bhavan to the nation by the Gandhi family, Rai said, "The cost of the Anand Bhawan runs into billions. But, the Gandhi family dedicated the property to the nation."

"But, BJP did a cowardly act by serving notice on Rahul Gandhi to vacate his official residence. The act is a blot on democracy. Rahul Gandhi's expulsion is a part of the BJP's conspiracy. Congress party will not be cowed down by the autocratic mindset of the BJP. Every Congress worker will take up cudgels to save the democracy from authoritarian rule," Rai summed up.