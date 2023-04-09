Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the state government will ban web series with "objectionable" content as these drive away the younger generation from their culture.

Addressing the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised by religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur in Bhopal's Dussehra ground, Chouhan said: "Devkinandan Thakur rightly spoke about the need to ban "objectionable" web series as it alienates our younger generation from culture. The state government will take necessary action for banning "objectionable" web content." Madhya Pradesh is a land of religious and spiritual significance, he added.

The chief minister later tweeted, "Today, at Dussehra Maidan, Bhopal, had the privilege of listening to Shrimad Bhagwat Katha from the Mukharvind of Pujya Maharaj Shri Devkinandan Thakur ji. It is my prayer to the Lord that every moment of the life of the people of Madhya Pradesh should be filled with happiness, peace and joy."

Meanwhile, Devkinandan Thakur, who has been a strong critic of web series on OTT platforms, said he would urge the Centre to impose a ban on organising Bollywood dance in girls schools and colleges. Thakur said that the educational institutes are the temples of learning and such activities pollute the atmosphere. "Modern education has completely ruined character of our children. The present generation keeps away from tales of the past as these pave the correct path for us," he said adding that it has a negative effect on the social relations.

In March, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had tweeted saying OTTs platforms have the responsibility to ensure they do not propagate vulgarity and abuse.