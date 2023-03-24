Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday launched the world’s largest apprenticeship scheme, the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Kaushal Kamai Yojana among a skew of projects for the benefit of youths in the state.

Under this newly launched apprenticeship scheme, youths in the state will be given an amount of at least eight thousand rupees every month. The scheme for which a budgetary allocation of one thousand crore has been made, will start its registrations from June 1. Eligible establishments have been roped in for youths to 'learn and earn' across various sectors like industry, service sector, chartered accountant, trade and technologies related to Industry 4.0.

A Youth budget for the state will also be prepared from next year with the intention to monitor how much amount has been allocated for youth welfare and in which schemes and how much work has been done on them.

Chouhan also announced the launch of MP Youth Games will be played every year in the state. The government has made an allocation of Rs. 750 crore for sports and sports infrastructure from the next financial year. It has also been decided to make sports education compulsory in schools and0 yoga to be encouraged. A playground will be also be developed in every village.

It has also been decided to set up a Global Skill Park in Bhopal this year. Similar such parks will come up in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa. Incubator seats will be increased 10 times in the state, the Chief Minister announced. More than 10 incubators will be set up in government and private engineering colleges of the state.

It has also been decided to make Employment Exchange for gig works so as not to limit it to traditional employment. A Student Innovation Fund will also be created in the state at a cost of Rs. 100 crore. This will encourage students to kick-start their business at the university level.

Vivekananda Youth Resource Centres will be set up at the district level in the state. These will provide career guidance, counselling, mentoring and library facilities for the youth. A one-time examination fee and registration facility will be launched to facilitate recruitment process for all government posts in the state. For this, participants have to register only once a year. Yuva Anubhav Yatras will be launched for selected youths from Madhya Pradesh so that they can be familiar with their state and culture.

It has also been decided to provide free accommodation facility at the Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in the national capital for youths who have passed the written examination of central examinations and are scheduled to appear for interview in Delhi.