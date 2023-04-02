New Delhi: Former Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to appeal to a higher court on Monday against his sentence given by a Surat court in the 'Modi surname' criminal defamation case, news agency IANS reported citing sources. The legal team has done all the preparation pertaining to the case, sources have said. Rahul was convicted on March 23 in the case for two years. He was disqualified from the Lok Sabha the day after his conviction.

The former Wayanad MP was charged by a BJP MLA in Gujarat for a speech he had given in Karnataka's Kolar while he was campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul, in a political satire, drew a parallel between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'fugitives' Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi. In his speech he said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come all thieves have 'Modi' surnames?"

This did not go down well with the ruling BJP which used the opportunity to call Rahul's statement to be an attack on the 'Modi' community. On the whole, the BJP presented the case as if Rahul was opposed to OBCs, Modi being an OBC class in Gujarat. Purnesh Modi apparently took offence at his statement and filed the case back then, for which Rahul was convicted recently.

Rahul was earlier attacked by the BJP over his 'democracy in danger' comments at a global forum during his UK tour. The BJP lambasted the Congress leader accusing him of speaking about India's internal matters. The second half of the Budget session of the parliament was frequently disrupted on account of BJP MPs asking Rahul to apologize.

Rahul, on the other hand, in his maiden press conference after his disqualification from the Parliament invoked the late Hindutva ideologue saying that his name is not Savarkar and so he won't apologize. This led to the BJP fuming at Rahul with Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently saying that Rahul can never be Savarkar, even in his next birth.

The former MP has now changed his Twitter bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' and working on opposition unity, so as to put up a united attack against the BJP, cornering them on the 'Adani' issue that has rocked the Parliament ever since the Hindenburg report on alleged stock manipulations by the business tycoon became public.