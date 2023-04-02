New Delhi: Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had vacated his house allotted by the government after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Delhi Congress Seva Dal leader Rajkumari Gupta on Saturday offered her house in Delhi's Mangolpuri to the party's former president.

Rajkumari Gupta, while talking to the media persons, said that her house was allocated by former Prime Minister and Rahul's grandmother Indira Gandhi. It was Indira Gandhi who helped in developing the colony. "BJP is trying to put wrong allegations against him (Rahul Gandhi) and he has been disqualified and given an eviction notice. We can't tolerate this," she said.

She also hit out at the BJP for attacking the Gandhi family and said that the present government will be evicted from the country in the forthcoming 2024 general elections. Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi was served a notice to vacate the government bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

In his response to the LS Secretariat's officer who had signed the notice, Gandhi said, "Thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane. As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

"Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Gandhi added in his letter to the notice. Earlier, Congress's Telangana chief Revanth Reddy had invited the former Congress president to stay at his home. "Rahul bhaiyya, Mera ghar Aapka ghar (My home is your home). I welcome you to my home. We are family, it is your home too," Reddy had tweeted.

Congress is running a social media campaign also with the hashtag #meragharrahulkaghar, it is yet to know where Rahul Gandhi will shift as several Congress leaders and MPs have expressed their willingness to provide accommodation to the former Congress party president. But according to the Accommodation Rules for Members of Parliament, only family members of MPs could stay in the official residences. (With agency inputs)