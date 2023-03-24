New Delhi: In a major setback to Congress, Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament day after conviction in 2019 criminal defamation case. This disqualification comes just one day after a court in Surat convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. The charges stemmed from alleged remarks Gandhi made about the "Modi" surname during a pre-election rally in Karnataka's Kolar.

In a notification issued by the parliament it was said that No. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi,Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The disqualification came a major blow to Congress. Though the party has indicated that they plan to challenge the local court's verdict in a sessions court. If his appeal for a freeze on the order is not accepted there, they will move to the Supreme Court. Gandhi has maintained his innocence and remains committed to fighting the charges against him.

The defamation case against Gandhi has been controversial from the outset, with many questioning the motivations behind the complaint. In his first comment after the verdict, Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it."