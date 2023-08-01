MUSLIM BODY CHIEF WRITES TO AMIT SHAH ON JAIPUR MUMBAI TRAIN KILLINGS SAYS HARYANA RIOTS FUELED BY HATE BASED PROGRAMMES

New Delhi: A day after a Railway Police Force constable shot dead his senior and three Muslim passengers on a Jaipur-Mumbai train, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said the incident was a "stark reminder of the alarming rise of fascism" in India.

"This tragic event is a stark reminder of the alarming rise of fascism and genocidal tendencies that pose a significant threat to the principles of humanity and justice," Madani said in a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the letter, Madani drew Shah's "attention to the severity of the incident, emphasizing that it is not an isolated action but a continuation of a hate campaign that has been perpetuated for years".

"He highlights the involvement of ruling party leaders, chief ministers, important ministers of the union government, and collusion of TV media in sowing seeds of hatred in the country, leading to the suffering of innocent people", the letter read. Pointing out the series of anti-muslim slogans and communal events like Dharam Sansads, Madani pointed out the "alarming situation where those who openly propagate violence against Muslims in Dharam Sansads and slogans consider themselves above the law, with no concrete action taken against them."

He cited instances of hate slogans being chanted and TV programmes promoting divisive ideas. "Despite social media threats against Muslims, responsible authorities in power turn a blind eye, resulting in these slogans being acted upon with impunity," he wrote. Expressing grief and pain, Madani appealed to Amit Shah "to critically assess the prevailing atmosphere of hatred in the country and rise above political interests" and urged him to "prioritize the service of Rashtra (nation) as the first responsibility and take strict preventive action against those inciting violence."

Also read: 'Agar Hindustan me rehna hai...': Chilling video shows RPF jawan justifying killing four people aboard Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express

In a separate letter to the Minister of Railways, Madani "alleged involvement of a law enforcement officer in perpetrating this act of terror is a grave violation of public trust." The letter urges the railways to take immediate action and demands free, transparent, and expeditious investigations to deliver justice and fair compensation to the deceased.

Meanwhile, Madani also reacted to the communal clashes that broke out in Haryana on Monda. He expressed "deep concern over the communal riots in Mewat" and described them "not as isolated incidents but part of an organized movement fueled by hate-based programmes in the region." In a letter addressed to Haryana's CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Maulana Madani demanded immediate and strict action against the erring police officers and those responsible for instigating the riots.

"The unrest in Mewat was triggered by a provocative rally conducted by communal elements in Nuh, leading to unfortunate incidents of communal violence. Despite prior information about the situation and attempts to incite the public, the administration did not take appropriate action to prevent the escalation of tensions", the statement said.

Maulana Madani in his letter emphasized that the situation in "Mewat is not an abrupt incident, but rather a consequence of continuous hate-based programs and open incitement against Muslims in the areas of Gurugram, Manesar, and Patodi, where numerous incidents of lynching have been witnessed."

Blaming the communal elements for the riots, Madani expressed "concern over the failure to arrest the accused, Monu Manesar, who is allegedly involved in the burning of Junaid and Nasir alive in Mewat" and added that despite international notoriety, "he is enjoying the alleged government shelter and support provided by Hindu extremist organizations."

In an effort to establish peace and order in the region, a central delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, led by Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, the JUH general Secretary reached Gurugram. The delegation met with the family members of the deceased Hafiz Saad and provided support during this difficult time.

Also read: Haryana Home Minister suspects conspiracy behind Nuh group clashes