Chandigarh : A day after violence in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday suspected conspiracy behind the communal clashes that claimed three lives. “Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this,” the minister told the media.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the masterminds,” he added. However, he said the situation is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit district. He said Internet services have been suspended, and security forces deployed to maintain law and order.

On Monday, the Haryana Chief Minister said “strictest action” will be taken against those responsible for the incident. Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said no untoward incident was reported so far. Flag marches are being carried out. He said the administration will hold a meeting to assess the ground situation and take a call on the duration of the curfew.

The police took out a flag march in Jhajjar town in the wake of violence in neighbouring Nuh. It is reported that the situation is also tense near Sohna Road in Gurugram where reportedly vehicles have been set afire. The Union government has deployed 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to bring the law and order situation under control.

Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had written to the Centre for the deployment of paramilitary forces. Accordingly, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs deployed 20 companies of CAPF in Nuh till August 6.The contingent includes four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of the Border Security Force (BSF), two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 12 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).As a precautionary step, the government has imposed Section 114 in Faridabad, Palwal, besides Gurugram.

At least three home guard men were killed and nine police officers, including one Deputy Superintendent of Police rank and three inspectors, were injured in the communal violence that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. Police have registered about 20 FIRs and detained some people in connection with the violence. (IANS)