MORE THAN RS 22 CRORES CASH 23 KG GOLD 121 KG SILVER SEIZED IN KARNATAKA EC

Bengaluru: On the basis of information collected by various Election Vigilantes, the Election Commission has seized crores worth of cash, jewellery, liquor and narcotics from March 29 till date under the violation of model code of conduct, election expenses and law and order, Election Commission officials said on Wednesday.

Intelligence Squad, Fixed Surveillance Teams, Police and Excise Department officials have seized liquor worth over Rs. 2.4 crores, along with 101.34 kg drugs worth over Rs. 56 lakhs and over Rs 22.7 crores cash, the officials said. The jewelry seized during these operations includes 23 kg of gold worth Rs 8.7 crores and 121.628 kg of silver worth Rs 84 lakhs. Similarly, free gift items worth Rs 12 crores were seized, officials said.

The EC further said that the Excise Department has registered 687 serious cases and 427 cases of violation of liquor license, 16 cases under NDPS and Section 15 (A) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965, totaling 1,560 cases and 357 vehicles of various types were also seized.

The officials registered around 1,902 cases under the, out of which the cover letters were obtained from 2,735 persons. 4,087 non-bailable warrants were executed, while 526 First Investigation Reports (FIRs) were registered.

In case of the redressal of public grievances, the officials said a total of 1,655 calls were received by the voter helpline, out of which 1,525 were public calls seeking information. 22 of these calls were for filing complaints. Apart from this, 1,870 complaints were registered by citizens at the NGRS Port. Out of these, 1,621 complaints have been settled.

640 complaints were received through C-Vigil application, out of which 296 cases of unlicensed poster/banner pasting, 18 money distribution cases, 3 paid news cases, 14 gift coupon distribution cases, 9 liquor distribution cases, 5 damage to property, 14 unlicensed vehicle or convoy cases. 362 of these complaints were found to be genuine and appropriate action was taken.