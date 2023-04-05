FIVE ARRESTED IN KARNATAKA CATTLE TRADERS DEATH CASE FROM RAJASTHAN

Ramanagara(Karnataka): Five persons have been arrested from Rajasthan on Wednesday in connection with the case of the suspicious death of a canter driver while transporting cattle, police said. The arrested include the prime accused Puneeth Kerehalli.

Speaking to reporters Ramanagara SP P Karthik Reddy said that the incident took place on March 31 adding that three FIRs have been lodged in relation to the case. " An operation was conducted to arrest Puneeth Kerehalli and four associates. Five people were arrested in Rajasthan's border district of Banaswara. The arrest was made with the help of Gujarat and Rajasthan police. Puneeth Kerehalli, Gopi, Pawan Kumar, Pilling Ambigar, and Suresh Kumar are the arrested accused," he said.

The SP said that on Thursday, they will seek transit remand from a Rajasthan court and bring the accused to Ramnagar. "The accused had switched off their mobile phones and hid for the last five days. They were arrested on the basis of their mobile location," he added.

Also Read: Karnataka Muslim cattle trader killed by 'cow vigilantes'; police suspect political ties

A case was registered against Puneeth Kerehalli under IPC Sections 341, 504, 506, 324, 302, 34 at the Satanur Police Station. A team of five police officers was formed to arrest the accused. "At last the cat & mouse game is over Puneet kerehalli & Team involved in Satnur incident, finally nabbed in Banswara District of Rajasthan after a long chase. Congratulations to SP Ramanagara & Team for their sustained effort Justice will be ensured by proper investigation," tweeted Karnataka Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

On March 31, a canter driver identified as Idrish Pasha from Mandya was transporting cattle. He was intercepted by Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates. Later his body was found and his family members claimed that there were several bruises on his body indicating that he was tortured and killed. They held a protest demonstration with the body demanding stern action against the accused.