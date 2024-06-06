Dombivli Factory Blast: 4 of 10 Deceased Identified so Far

Thane: Four of the 10 persons killed after a massive blast last month at a chemical factory at Dombivli in Maharashtra have been identified so far, an official said on Thursday. The blast took place at Amudan Chemicals in Dombivli MIDC of Thane district on May 23, killing 10 persons and leaving more than 60 others injured, as per officials.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity. Three bodies - of a man and two women - had been identified earlier. Based on the DNA sample, another body has now been identified as that of Vishal Podwal, Shashtri Nagar Civic Hospital's medical officer Deepa Shukla told PTI.

The deceased worked in one of the affected factories in the industrial estate. His wife claimed the body on Wednesday, the official said. With this, so far four bodies have been identified, she said. Shukla said the DNA samples of nine other claimants (whose kin were missing) have also been sent for testing.

Besides, a total of 26 body parts found at the blast site have been sent for testing by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and the results are awaited, she said.