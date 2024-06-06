ETV Bharat / state

Dombivli Factory Blast: 4 Of 10 Deceased Identified So Far

By PTI

Published : Jun 6, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

A massive blast at a chemical factory in Dombivli, Maharashtra, on May 23 killed 10 people and injured over 60 others. Four of the deceased have been identified, including Vishal Podwal, whose body was identified through DNA testing.

Dombivli Factory Blast: 4 of 10 Deceased Identified so Far
Smoke and flames billow out of the factory in Dombivli (ANI Pictures)

Thane: Four of the 10 persons killed after a massive blast last month at a chemical factory at Dombivli in Maharashtra have been identified so far, an official said on Thursday. The blast took place at Amudan Chemicals in Dombivli MIDC of Thane district on May 23, killing 10 persons and leaving more than 60 others injured, as per officials.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity. Three bodies - of a man and two women - had been identified earlier. Based on the DNA sample, another body has now been identified as that of Vishal Podwal, Shashtri Nagar Civic Hospital's medical officer Deepa Shukla told PTI.

The deceased worked in one of the affected factories in the industrial estate. His wife claimed the body on Wednesday, the official said. With this, so far four bodies have been identified, she said. Shukla said the DNA samples of nine other claimants (whose kin were missing) have also been sent for testing.

Besides, a total of 26 body parts found at the blast site have been sent for testing by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation and the results are awaited, she said.

