Manipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Chintan Shivir message to Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of StatesUTs in Imphal Manipur via a video message urged the gathering to focus on sports infrastructure and sports training according to each tournament You also have to decide shortterm mediumterm and longterm goals the PM saidAccording to the PM the preparations of the Sports Ministry and its departments will be tested in events like Squash World Cup Hockey Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in the times to come He stressed that while players are preparing themselves it is now time for the ministries to work with a different approach regarding sports tournaments Focus You have to focus on sports infrastructure and sports training according to each tournament You also have to decide shortterm mediumterm and longterm goals the Prime Minister said making his case drawing the analogy of mantoman marking in sports like football and hockeyModi asked the Sports Ministers to ensure no sporting talent is overlooked He also underlined that it is the responsibility of the government to provide quality sports infrastructure to every talented player in the country and emphasised the need for the central and state governments to work together In the light of Khelo India scheme Modi suggested that National Youth Festival be rethought to make it more effective and such programs held in the states should not become just a formality India will be able to establish itself as a leading sports country only when such efforts are made allround he reiterated400 crore The PM said projects worth more than 400 crores related to sports infrastructure are giving a new direction to the development of the Northeast today He referred to the National Sports University of Imphal providing new opportunities to the youth and the role of Khelo India Scheme and TOPS 2 Khelo India Centres in all NE districtsInforming that at least 2 Khelo India Centers in every district of the Northeast and Khelo India State Center of Excellence in every State are being set up the Prime Minister said that these efforts would become the foundation of a new India in the sports world and will give a new identity to the country Concluding the address Modi urged the stakeholder to speed up such works in the respective states and expressed confidence that the Chintan Shivir will play an important role in this directionModi said it is apt to have Chintan Shivir in Manipur this year as many sportspersons from the Northeast have raised the glory of the Tricolour by winning medals for the country Northeast and Manipur have significantly contributed to taking forward the sports tradition of the country Modi saidChintan ShivirMore than 100 invitees from various States Union Territories and the Ministry of Youth Affairs are expected to attend the unique twoday Chintan Shivir and put forward their views and ideas on making the nation fitter and making India into one of the biggest sporting powers in the world Also discussions will be held for working towards the objectives of personalitybuilding and nationbuilding that is developing the personality of youth by involving them in various nationbuilding activities