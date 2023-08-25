LALU PRASAD IS BEING UNNECESSARILY HARASSED NITISH KUMAR SLAMS CENTRE FOR MISUSING AGENCIES TO HARASS OPPOSITION LEADERS

Patna: Accusing the Centre of misusing the central investigating agencies, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav is being unnecessarily harassed like all other opposition leaders.

"He (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is being troubled unnecessarily. Those at the Centre are constantly harassing everyone, nobody is being spared" Kumar said on CBI moving Supreme Court against Lalu's bail in the alleged multi-crore fodder scam case.

He said that the people of the country are aware that opposition leaders are being intentionally harassed. "But nothing can be achieved through such harassment. Opposition unity has been secured and presently, all opposition parties have united against the central government. This is the reason why we are facing problems," he said.

When asked about the caste census conducted by the Bihar government, Kumar said that it will get published in due time. "After the census is published all can analyse it. Many other states too want to conduct such census," he added.

The Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad in connection with a fifth fodder scam case over fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda treasury last year. The CBI has now moved the apex court against the high court's order seeking cancellation of the bail.

The fodder scam took place in 1996 during Lalu Prasad's tenure as chief minister in the animal husbandry department. Following Patna High Court's order, the probe was handed over to the CBI.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases over fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Chaibasa and Dumka treasuries in Jharkhand.