INDIA AT CENTRE STAGE WHEN IT COMES TO GERMAN FOREIGN POLICY SAYS GERMAN EMBASSY SPOKESPERSON

New Delhi: India has taken the presidency to a new level and the diversity of places and landscapes, culture, and skills that the country has been showing to foreign delegates in these last few months was just unmatched, said German Embassy spokesperson Sebastian Fuchs.

"I have seen many world leaders coming to India not only for the working group meetings or bilaterals but they take an extra few days to see India's skill development, start-up companies, and modern face of India and also to see the country's tradition," Sebastian Fuchs told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

Sebastian Fuchs added that "India showed multifaceted diversity to the world." "We are very happy that India made sustainability and also the environment such a high priority on their G20 agenda. Germany and India share a green and sustainable development partnership. Germany is India's strong partner for sustainable development. Every year Germany gives 1.3 billion Euros to support green growth, and biodiversity to support climate change."

On German Chancellor Scolfz's arrival in New Delhi for the G20 summit, the spokesperson said, "It shows the growing importance of India for the German government and to the world. India is much more than the G20 and India has been at the centre stage when it comes to German foreign policy."

Earlier in the day German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended the G20 Summit in Delhi wearing an eye patch. The 65-year-old was seen in a new look after he injured his face while jogging last Saturday. Earlier this week, the German Chancellor had also posted a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing him wearing a large black patch over his right eye, with red scrape marks visible around the edge.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted world leaders for the G20 summit which began in the national capital. He shook hands and gave warm hugs to the world leaders. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor was launched by PM Narendra Modi in the second session of the G20 Summit.

