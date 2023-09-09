New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during the second session of the G20 Summit, which is currently underway in New Delhi.

"Today we all have reached an important and historic partnership. Strong connectivity and infrastructure base of development of human civilization. India has given the highest priority to this topic. We believe connectivity between different countries increases not only business but trust between them. By promoting connectivity initiative, we need to ensure we stick to philosophies...that is, adhesion to international rules, respect for all nations' sovereignty and regional integrity" Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while launching the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that the launching of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is nothing but historic.