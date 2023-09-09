Consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In what is seen as a big win for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that there is good news, with everyone's cooperation consensus has been reached on the New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration.

PM Narendra Modi also announced the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration at the G20 Summit. The Prime Minister thanked G20 sherpas, ministers and all officials for working hard to make the joint declaration possible.

The consensus came after negotiations were held for a prolonged period on the outcome document that had been held up over reference to the Ukraine crisis. The G20 Summit, which began at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, is being attended by leaders of several nations, including US President Joe Biden, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that a 100 per cent consensus has been reached on all developmental and geo-political issues. "The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in today's world. Demonstrates PM@narendramodi leadership in today's world," Kant tweeted.

Kant laid down the focus areas of the G20 declaration as Strong, Sustainable, Balanced and Inclusive Growth; Accelerating Progress on #SDGs; Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future; Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century and Reinvigorating Multilateralism.

Kant further said this has been the most ambitious in the history of G20 presidencies. With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than tripled the substantive work from previous presidencies, he tweeted.

Also Read: 'Let's adopt a humanistic approach to bridge trust deficit:' PM Modi's opening remarks at G20

PM Modi inaugurated the summit by urging the global leaders to convert "global deficit trust" into "trust and confidence". He also announced granting permanent membership to the African Union.