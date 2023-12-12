CBSE ANNOUNCES DATE SHEET FOR CLASS 10 12 BOARD EXAMS

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15. The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams will end on April 2.

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

How to download class 10 and class 12 exam date sheets?

Visit the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official website at cbse.gov.in

Locate and click the "Examination" section on the homepage.

Look for a link to the date sheet within the "Examination" section. Please follow this link.

The date sheet will appear in PDF format on your screen. You may watch it online or download it to your computer by clicking the "Download" button.

Examine the date sheet thoroughly, paying special attention to the exam dates. This will allow you to thoroughly prepare for the tests and develop a study plan that fits your schedule.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Passing Criteria

To pass the external examination for Secondary/Senior School Certificate, a minimum of 33% marks is required in each subject. For the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12th), if a subject includes practical work, candidates must secure 33% marks in both theory and practical components, in addition to achieving 33% marks in the overall aggregate, to successfully qualify in that particular subject.

CBSE 2024: Exam Pattern