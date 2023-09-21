Canadian PM Trudeau's comments against India grave: Margaret Macleod, US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson

New York: Terming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations about India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader as "serious", Margaret Macleod, US department of State’s Hindustani Spokesperson said 'we continue to have a discussion with our Canadian counterparts and Indian fellows on this.'

The important thing is that those guilty are brought to justice, said Macleod.

"India-America relationship is the most consequential of all and we are cooperating on a large level whether it is science and technology, AI, space and in the field of education and we hope to continue the same way in future as well," Macleod told PTI.

The ties between India and Canada came under further strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India on Tuesday rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.