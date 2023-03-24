New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, will move the Finance Bill 2023, to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government. This comes a day after the demand for grants was passed in Parliament.

The Finance Bill 2023, gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2023-24 to be taken into consideration. Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha on passed demands for grants authorising expenditure of about Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24. The proposal was passed by voice vote amid protests by opposition members over their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla applied for the Guillotine when the House met at 6 pm following two adjournments earlier. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24 for passage in the House amid the din.

It was passed amid the din and the House was later adjourned for the day. The two Houses of Parliament have been witnessing adjournments over the repeated logjam. While the BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom, the opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

The second half of the budget session began on March 13 and will commence on April 6. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget on February 1. (ANI)