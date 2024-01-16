Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul seeks to touch chord of Nagas; says they should feel equal
Published: 2 hours ago
Kohima: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for third consecutive day in Nagaland on Tuesday. Gandhi addressed the locals in Kohima and said that the yatra aims to give equality to everyone, whether they reside in a big or small state.
Gandhi said, "It doesn't matter if you're a small state; you should feel equal to all other people in the country. That is the idea of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. To give justice to the people, to make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone are out goals."
He also interacted with local children and emphasised on their fundamental rights of quality education. Taking to 'X', formerly Twitter, Congress posted, "We stand firm in our belief that every child deserves a bright tomorrow, emphasising the fundamental rights of quality education, a safe environment & a secure future for our little ones".
Taking a dig at Modi government, Gandhi said, "Injustice was done to Manipur as violence continued for long, PM did not care to visit the state. PM makes promises to people but does not fulfil them". "INDIA bloc is taking on BJP very well, will win 2024 LS polls", he added.
Describing the yatra's vision, Rahul Gandhi said, "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will place certain ideas on table, it is an alternative to BJP's 'divisive' vision".
He said, "Issue of seat sharing being taken up with INDIA bloc allies. Talks are going quite well, confident matters will be resolved".
On attending Ram Temple consecration ceremony, he said, "Ram temple consecration is political event, BJP-RSS giving election flavour to it and that is why it's difficult to attend".
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also visited the memorial of soldiers killed in World War II in Kohima. The yatra finished its path in Manipur on Monday after kicking off from Sekmai. Nagaland has an area of 16,579 square kilometres with a population of 19.79 lakhs, as per 2011 Census. It is the fourth-smallest state in the country in terms of area.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed the state and entered Nagaland on Monday evening. In a post on social media, Rahul said that he will continue to stand and fight for the people of Manipur. "Thank you to the beautiful people of Manipur for the love and warmth you have showered on us. I'll continue to stand with you and fight for you until you get peace and justice," he said. (With agency inputs).