BHARAT JODO NYAY YATRA RESUMES IN MANIPUR TO HALT IN NAGALAND

Imphal (Manipur): The second day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in the early hours of Monday. The Yatra will stop in Nagaland at night after commencing from Sekmai, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the news on X stating, "Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began bright and early at 7:30am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur Keisham Meghachandra hoisted the flag. The yatra will move from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before finally halting in Nagaland at night."

Party Social media representative Supriya Shrinate wrote X, "Shouting for justice Have geared up against every injustice Will listen to you - on unemployment, inflation, poverty, crime, insecurity And we will find a solution together, unitedly."

Meanwhile on Sunday, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the yatra from Manipur's Thoubal. The yatra will cover over a distance 6,700 km over 67 days, covering 110 districts.

Party workers paid a silent tribute to those who lost their lives in the violence before the start of the yatra.

Rahul Gandhi had stated on Sunday that the yatra is meant to ensure justice to the people.

"The questions arose- why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds - social, political and economical," Rahul said after launching the yatra from Thoubal.

The Wayanad MP also launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for shunning the ethnic strife-torn state and said that it is 'shameful' that the PM did not come to wipe the tears of the people.