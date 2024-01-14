Rahul Gandhi fighting to protect preamble of Constitution: Kharge on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Published: 23 minutes ago
Imphal (Manipur) : Rahul Gandhi is fighting to protect preamble of Constitution, said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Manipur. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being taken out to save Constitution, democracy and stop fascist forces, he said. It is aimed to ensure employment for people, it is against price rise and for farmer's rights, the Congress chief said.
