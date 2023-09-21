Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the abolition of eligibility cut-offs for the third round of NEET PG Medical Counselling. This unprecedented move allows applicants with zero marks to compete for coveted postgraduate medical and dental seats. The decision, which applies universally across all categories, was prompted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's endeavour to offer a fresh opportunity to aspiring students seeking postgraduate medical education.

Previously, the eligibility criteria for NEET PG counselling mandated a minimum cut-off score of 291 out of a total of 800 marks for the general category and 257 marks for candidates in the reserved category. However, with this recent policy shift, even individuals who simply appeared for the NEET PG examination can now actively participate in the counselling process. This move brings over 13,000 vacant seats into play for the third round of counselling, presenting prospective candidates with a multitude of options to pursue their dreams of pursuing postgraduate medical and dental courses.

In an official notice, the Medical Counselling Committee declared, "The qualifying percentile for PG courses (medical/dental) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 has been reduced to zero across all categories." This substantial departure from the previous criteria has garnered mixed reactions from the medical community.

Prior to this landmark decision, the qualifying percentiles for admission to PG seats during the first two rounds of counselling were set at 50 for the unreserved category, 45 for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and 40 for reserved-category students. In the preceding academic year, specific cut-off marks were also in place: 291 marks for the general category, 257 for SC, ST, and BC, and 274 for differently abled candidates. However, the MCC's recent announcement has nullified these thresholds, making it possible for anyone who took the NEET PG exam to enter the counselling process.

This decision has been prompted by the abundance of vacant postgraduate seats in medical colleges across the country. Various branches of PG course, including Para clinical, anatomy, physiology, and biochemistry, have witnessed a significant number of unoccupied seats. The outcome of the first two rounds of counselling in the current academic year underscored this surplus, necessitating a policy shift to fill the vacant positions and meet the demand for postgraduate medical education.

The response to this move has been polarized among medical experts and stakeholders. While some have applauded the decision to remove eligibility cut-offs, emphasizing the need to fill vacant seats and offer opportunities to a broader pool of candidates, others have vehemently condemned it, labelling it as bizarre and potentially compromising the quality of medical education.

In conclusion, the MCC's decision to eliminate the eligibility cut-offs for the third round of NEET PG counselling marks a significant shift in medical education policy in India. It opens doors for a more diverse set of applicants, potentially reshaping the landscape of postgraduate medical education in the country. However, the debate over the long-term consequences and implications of this decision is likely to continue within the medical community.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association, said, "I completely disagree with the bizarre circular released by @MoHFW_INDIA of removing the cut off bar from#NEETPG. @PMOIndia- it is only going to promote corruption and high fees in pvt medical colleges. It is Shameful that any medical body supports this step of zero percent merit. The Medical Industry has come for sale in India and Merit is dying every day."

Dr Aviral Mathur, President of FORDA, said, "While this cannot be a precedent for future admissions and should be seen only as a one-time measure, the students who have become eligible under the new criteria are not raising objections, emphasising that it remains their prerogative to decide whether to accept the seats they qualify for.”

"The concern about a potential dilution of healthcare quality is a valid one, but its effects may only manifest in the long run, and we cannot assume repeated decisions of this nature each year", Dr. Aviral added.