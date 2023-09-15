Kota (Rajasthan): Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhaliwal claimed that there was a note left by the 16-year-old girl who died by suicide at her hostel in Kota. He said that the note suggested that a love affair was the cause that the girl took her life. Refuting the claims by Dhaliwal, local police said that there was no note or letter found from the room of the girl who died by suicide on Tuesday.

However, the family members of the NEET aspirant who reached Kota from Ranchi to receive the body expressed objection to Shanti Dhaliwal's remarks. The family also demanded investigation and evidence to prove Dhaliwal's claims. The Urban Development and Housing Minister (UDH) Shanti Dhaliwal made these remarks during a press conference.

Father of Richa Sinha said, "My daughter did not have any love affair. If the minister has made such claims, then he should prove it with evidence. He is saying that a suicide note or a letter was found from Richa's room, however, the police says no such note or letter was found. If Shanti Dhaliwal has any such evidence, the he must share it with us."

The deceased's father further said, "Rich had complained about some boys in Kota who used to tease her. She also told that some local boys used to enter their hostel premises and harass girls there." He said that the entire case must be investigated thoroughly. He also expressed dissatisfaction counselling facilities given to students in Kota.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amarchand of Vigyan Nagar police station said, "No note or letter suggesting love affair the reason behind the girl's suicide has been recovered from her room.

