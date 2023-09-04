Sikar (Rajasthan): A student, who was preparing for the NEET entrance test from a coaching institute in Rajasthan's Sikar district, died by suicide on Monday afternoon. The 16-year-old student hailing from Karoli district in Rajasthan had gone home for the Rakshabandhan holidays. Three days ago, the deceased returned to Sikar to attend the coaching classes.

The student was staying at Veer Tejaji hostel. After taking food around 12 pm on Monday, he went to his hostel room to take a rest. After some time, a friend of the deceased student knocked at the door of his hostel room repeatedly. But, there was no response, sources said. Sensing foul play, he informed the hostel management. In turn, the hostel owner broke open the door to find the victim hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. The body has been kept at the government hospital mortuary as the police are waiting for the arrival of the deceased student's kin. Thereafter the post-mortem will be conducted.

However, this was the first incident of dying by suicide by a coaching institute student in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. Several suicide cases were reported in Rajasthan's Kota, which is a major hub of students preparing for the NEET entrance examination. Meanwhile, with the number of student suicides in the coaching hub in Kota hitting an all-time high, the police have now roped in hostel wardens, mess workers and tiffin providers to detect early signs of depression among students living in hostels.

Police have been asking wardens of the hostels to participate actively in the "Darwaze pe Dastak" campaign. The mess workers and tiffin providers have been asked to report if a student is repetitively absent from the mess and skipping meals or when someone's tiffin is found unconsumed.