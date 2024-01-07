Anand Mahindra posts a video which showcases how to instil cleanliness habits in kids
Hyderabad: Every day on social media, Anand Mahindra shares photos and videos that create a buzz. Some of them attract attention, while others lead to discussions. Recently, the prominent entrepreneur Anand Mahindra posted a video focusing on instilling cleanliness habits in children. He expressed his views on the issue, emphasising the importance of imparting cleanliness habits to children. Mahindra shared the video on his 'X' handle, praising the idea of keeping classrooms in primary and elementary schools clean and organised.
The video showcases a teacher, who encourages cleanliness by involving students in activities such as arranging desks, organising belongings and cleaning toys. Later, the students are allowed to bring cleanliness to their classrooms. Mahindra appreciated the concept and raised the question, "Can we adopt such methods in primary and elementary schools?" The video has generated discussions and received positive feedback for promoting collaboration and cleanliness in schools.
Apart from managing business, Anand Mahindra is very active on social media. He frequently uses platforms like X, Instagram et al to share his insights and thoughts on societal issues and showcase inspiring stories. Known for his engaging and approachable communication style, he has amassed a huge following on social media platforms.
Anand Mahindra's philanthropic endeavours are also noteworthy. He has been actively involved in initiatives that focus on education, healthcare and rural development. His commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is reflected in the Mahindra Group's various initiatives aimed at making a positive impact on society.