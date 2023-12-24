Hyderabad: The activities of small children can be intriguing and their words are endearing. Recently, the words of a tiny tot, who hasn't even mastered proper speech, caught the attention of the renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra. Additionally, he stated that if they followed the child's advice, their company would go bankrupt.

Anand Mahindra mentioned that his friend enjoyed the charming words of Cheekoo and shared them with him. After listening to Cheekoo's words, Mahindra revealed that he watched more videos on Instagram. He expressed that he now likes the kid's cute words. In the video, Cheekoo is conversing with his father.

Some people are mistaking Mahindra Thar for an XUV700 model. However, Cheekoo thought the XUV700 was a Thar and asked his father to buy it, thinking both were the same. He assumed the XUV700's price was Rs 700 because of the "700" in its name. He discussed with his father about having Rs 700 in his wallet. The way the child spoke brought laughter to everyone, and the innocence of his words was touching.