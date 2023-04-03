Bengaluru (Karnataka): An Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue, the airline said on Monday. The airline said that the aircraft did a normal landing at Bangalore airport. The flight inspection was done and later took off to its destination where it landed this morning.

"Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bangalore International Airport to Abu Dhabi on April 2, returned to Bangalore Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft performed a normal landing in Bangalore. The required technical inspections were completed, and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning," Etihad Airways said.

Earlier on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials. Airport officials stated that the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took off. FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft.

Earlier, a Doha-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan's Karachi after a man died mid-flight in March. "Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team," a statement by IndiGo said today. The flight 6E-1736 decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill, however, he died before the aircraft could land.

The deceased has been identified as Abdullah, 60, a native of Nigeria. The doctors of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) issued the passengers' death certificate, according to a report in Pakistan based ARY News.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We're currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities," IndiGo said in a statement.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson was cited by ARY News as saying that due to medical emergency, the pilot of the Indian airlines was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport. (ANI)