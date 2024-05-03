Toddler Abducted by Two Women in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in Rajasthan’s Mansarovar police station area when she was playing in front of the house on Thursday.

When the child’s family found that she was missing they complained to the police. On receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV footage and found that two women abducted the girl.

The Mansarovar Police Station registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family and launched a search operation. Mansarovar Police Station in-charge Rajendra Godara said that Ratan Singh, a labourer, lodged a complaint with them stating that his daughter went missing while playing outside their house. The CCTV footage shows two women walking while holding the kid's hand.

The police formed a special team under the supervision of Mansarovar Police Station in-charge Rajendra Godara under the direction of Additional DCP South Parsamal Jain and ACP Mansarovar Sanjay Sharma. The team has been investigating to find out the identity of the two women.