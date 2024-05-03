Toddler Abducted by Two Women in Rajasthan's Jaipur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

thumbnail
Toddler Abducted in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Video Surfaces (ETV Bharat/ Special arrangement)

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly abducted in Rajasthan’s Mansarovar police station area when she was playing in front of the house on Thursday.

When the child’s family found that she was missing they complained to the police. On receiving the information, the police checked the CCTV footage and found that two women abducted the girl. 

The Mansarovar Police Station registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family and launched a search operation. Mansarovar Police Station in-charge Rajendra Godara said that Ratan Singh, a labourer, lodged a complaint with them stating that his daughter went missing while playing outside their house. The CCTV footage shows two women walking while holding the kid's hand. 

The police formed a special team under the supervision of Mansarovar Police Station in-charge Rajendra Godara under the direction of Additional DCP South Parsamal Jain and ACP Mansarovar Sanjay Sharma. The team has been investigating to find out the identity of the two women.

TAGGED:

TODDLERABDUCTIONRAJASTHANTODDLER ABDUCTION

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Leopard Caught

WATCH: Leopard Caught with Live Goats as Bait Near Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport; Locals Relieved

2 Min Read

May 3, 2024

An elderly man suffered a heart attack inside a mosque while waiting to offer Namaz in Ghaziabad. He died minutes after suffering a stroke.

Man Dies of Heart Attack inside Mosque in UP's Ghaziabad

1 Min Read

May 2, 2024

Class XI Student Enters Guinness World Records by Creating World's Largest Painting of Hanuman Ji

Class XI Student Creates World's Largest Painting of Hanuman Ji Using Coffee Powder, Cloth

1 Min Read

Apr 30, 2024

Karnataka Chariot Tragedy: Several Killed, Many Injured

3 Crushed to Death under Chariot Wheels in Stampede at Karnataka's Siddalinga Swamiji Fair

1 Min Read

Apr 29, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.