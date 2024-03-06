Haryana: Rampant Cheating Reported in Class X Board Exam Centre in Nuh District

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

thumbnail

Nuh (Haryana): Rampant cheating was reported in an exam centre in the Nuh district of Haryana on March 5, Tuesday, after a video of outsiders creating ruckus by passing papers after climbing onto the school building went viral, magnifying the heights of academic misconduct. 

As per the visuals in the video, shortly after the commencement of the examination, several people started climbing onto the walls of the building and threw chits inside the classroom to help the examinees in their papers.  

Ironically, all such claims of the Haryana School Education Department, to organise 'cheating-free examinations' failed. The outsiders did not even care for their lives and climbed onto the building in an unsafe manner to deliver the chits. 

A huge crowd outside the examination center to witness this incident and immediately recorded a video.  District Education Officer, Paramjeet Chahal said, "Every effort is being made to curb this nuisance of cheating. Despite that such incidents are taking place. An Investigation is underway."

Block Education Officer, Dr Dharampal said that such indicents of cheating will not be permitted under any circumstances. "If such an atmosphere is observed at any centre, strict action will be taken and information will be passed on to the board. Talks will be held with the police administration to increase the deployment of police personnel during exams," he added.

TAGGED:

CheatingBoard ExamClass XHaryana News

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

http://10.10.50.85:6060/reg-lowres/06-March-2024/mh-mum-aasha-bhosale-for-amit-shah-7210546_06032024123103_0603f_1709708463_1083.jpeg

Veteran Singer Asha Bhonsle Performs Popular Track In front of HM, Amit Shah

1 Min Read

Mar 6, 2024

CSK Captain MS Dhoni on Tuesday arrived in Chennai ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai Ahead of IPL 2024

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

Snow-Capped Badrinath Dham

Badrinath Dham Turns White after Snowfall Reported in Temple Premises

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

A leopard has escaped from Quarantine Centre near Pune Zoo

Leopard Escapes from Quarantine Centre near Pune Zoo

1 Min Read

Mar 5, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.