Haryana: Rampant Cheating Reported in Class X Board Exam Centre in Nuh District

Nuh (Haryana): Rampant cheating was reported in an exam centre in the Nuh district of Haryana on March 5, Tuesday, after a video of outsiders creating ruckus by passing papers after climbing onto the school building went viral, magnifying the heights of academic misconduct.

As per the visuals in the video, shortly after the commencement of the examination, several people started climbing onto the walls of the building and threw chits inside the classroom to help the examinees in their papers.

Ironically, all such claims of the Haryana School Education Department, to organise 'cheating-free examinations' failed. The outsiders did not even care for their lives and climbed onto the building in an unsafe manner to deliver the chits.

A huge crowd outside the examination center to witness this incident and immediately recorded a video. District Education Officer, Paramjeet Chahal said, "Every effort is being made to curb this nuisance of cheating. Despite that such incidents are taking place. An Investigation is underway."

Block Education Officer, Dr Dharampal said that such indicents of cheating will not be permitted under any circumstances. "If such an atmosphere is observed at any centre, strict action will be taken and information will be passed on to the board. Talks will be held with the police administration to increase the deployment of police personnel during exams," he added.