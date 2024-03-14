1100 Kg Nagada, Hanuman Chalisa Engraved on Plywood Dedicated to Ayodhya Ram Temple

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

thumbnail

Ayodhya: A nagada (drum) weighing around 1100 kg made by Madhya Pradesh-based social organisation was dedicated to the newly constructed Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. A group of Shiv Baraat Jan Kalyan Samiti from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa chanting religious slogans handed over the drum to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at Ramsevak Puram.

Shiv Baraat Jan Kalyan Samiti Secretary Prateek Mishra said that artisans from Aligarh, Kanpur and Prayagraj were involved in making the drum which was prepared in three months. The nagada has received a certificate from the ASIA Book of Records, Mishra said. 

Meanwhile, a devotee from Odisha’s Ganjam dedicated Hanuman Chalisa engraved on 6 feet 9 inches of plywood to the Ram Temple. Arun Kumar, the devotee from Ganjam handed over the Hanuman Chalisa to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Kumar said that it took him 3 months to make the Hanuman Chalisa on plywood.

TAGGED:

DrumAyodhya Ram TempleHanuman ChalisaNagadaNagada

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

A rocket made by a Japanese company exploded seconds after launch on Wednesday, in a spectacular failure for the start-up's bid to put a satellite into orbit.

Watch: Japan Space Rocket Explodes Seconds After Launch

3 Min Read

Mar 13, 2024

Chaos after Restaurant Offers Free 'Haleem' on First Day of Ramadan, Police Resort to Lathi-Charge

Hyderabad: Cops Lathi-Charge Ramzan Faithfuls Who Go Crazy over Free Haleem Offer

1 Min Read

Mar 13, 2024

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art on Odisha's Puri beach to raise awareness among first-time voters.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art in Puri to Create Awareness Among 'First Time Voters'

1 Min Read

Mar 10, 2024

A video of a foreign couple getting married in Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi on Mahashivratri has come to the surface. The Italian couple tied the knot as per Hindu tradition on Friday.

Foreign Couple Tie Nuptial Knot as per Hindu Tradition in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi on Maha Shivratri

1 Min Read

Mar 9, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.