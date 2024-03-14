1100 Kg Nagada, Hanuman Chalisa Engraved on Plywood Dedicated to Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: A nagada (drum) weighing around 1100 kg made by Madhya Pradesh-based social organisation was dedicated to the newly constructed Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. A group of Shiv Baraat Jan Kalyan Samiti from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa chanting religious slogans handed over the drum to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at Ramsevak Puram.

Shiv Baraat Jan Kalyan Samiti Secretary Prateek Mishra said that artisans from Aligarh, Kanpur and Prayagraj were involved in making the drum which was prepared in three months. The nagada has received a certificate from the ASIA Book of Records, Mishra said.

Meanwhile, a devotee from Odisha’s Ganjam dedicated Hanuman Chalisa engraved on 6 feet 9 inches of plywood to the Ram Temple. Arun Kumar, the devotee from Ganjam handed over the Hanuman Chalisa to Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Kumar said that it took him 3 months to make the Hanuman Chalisa on plywood.