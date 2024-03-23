WATCH: Two Elephants Fight during Thrissur 'Pooram' Festival, 3 Persons Injured

Thrissur (Kerala) : Two elephants turned violent and fought each other in Thrissur during a Pooram festival. They were brought for Arattupuzha pooram. But during the festival, one of the elephants went berserk and started to attack the elephant standing next to it. The incident happened around 10.30 pm on Friday. The festival was proceeding without any incidents initially while the tusker ran amok when the festival was about to conclude. In a sudden development, one elephant pricked another elephant with its tusk.

Later, the second tusker retaliated and the two elephants got engaged in a fierce fight. They ran towards the nearby bridge. Seeing the elephants fighting, many of the people who had come to see the Pooram ran for their lives and tried to escape from the spot. Three people were injured in the incident. The elephants were tamed after sometime by the members of the elephant squad present at the spot.