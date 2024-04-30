Class XI Student Creates World's Largest Painting of Hanuman Ji Using Coffee Powder, Cloth

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): A shopkeeper's son from Charkhi Dadri of Haryana has created history by making the world's largest painting of Hanuman ji in the courtyard of a Vaishya School using coffee powder and cloth. As per sources, this could make its way to the Guinness World Records.

The painting by Manuj Soni, a student of class XI, measures 4000 square feet size. It was created in just in 72 hours. Aggarwal Vaishya Samaj honored Manuj's father Amit Soni, mother Meena Devi and Manuj by gifting them a pearl garland and a memento of Ram Darbar.

School Principal Vimal Singh said that student Soni is obsessed with setting records by creating new things every time. Main Cell State General Secretary Balram Gupta said that this achievement is a matter of pride for Charkhi Dadri region.

"Manuj Soni has brought fame not only to his family but also to the society and the Charkhi Dadri region on the global stage. The officials have congratulated Manuj and his family and wished for a bright future," Gupta added.