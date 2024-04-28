Gurugram: Car Catches Fire, Driver Jumps Into Sewer to Save Himself

Gurugram (Haryana): A moving car caught fire near Sector 31 here on Saturday. The driver jumped into the sewer to save himself. The fire department officials brought the fire under control, but the car was completely gutted in the incident. Later the fire brigade team pulled the man, who was badly injured, out of the sewer hole, and rushed him to the civil hospital.

The man, identified as Randhir from Hisar, was in a critical condition and was referred to the Delhi Safdarjung Hospital by the doctors. Sources said that when Randhir reached Star Mall in Sector 31, there was a short circuit in the car and the vehicle caught fire all of a sudden. To save his life, he managed to open the door of the car and jumped into an open sewer nearby.

Deputy Director of Fire Department, Gulshan Kalra said, “It is not known whether the victim Randhir fell into the sewer or jumped to save himself. An investigation into the matter is underway. Randhir is admitted in the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.”