WATCH: Elephant Attack at Karnataka's Hassan; Close Shave for Labourer

Hassan (Karnataka) : An incident took place on Sunday evening when a labourer narrowly escaped from an attack by a wild elephant in an areca nut plantation in Sakaleshpur taluk of Karnataka's Hassan district. The CCTV footage of this freak incident is currently going viral on social media. The attack took place at the Pintu Estate in Kesaguli village limits. The wild elephant stealthily approached two labourers when they were working in the areca nut plantation and tried to attack them suddenly.

The workers immediately got alerted and ran away from the spot. One of them narrowly escaped being chased by they elephant. Then the tusker chased the second labourer and he also ran from the spot and tried to go inside the house to save his life. But the house was locked at that time and he slipped under the car parked in front of the house and saved his life. All these breathtaking moments were captured in CCTV camera. The menace of wild elephant attacks is continuing in different forest fringe areas. On January 4, a wild elephant attacked and killed a person in Mattavar of Belur taluk in Hassan district. Also, 15 days ago, three people were attacked by an elephant in Hebbanahalli.