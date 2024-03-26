Zoom Announces AI-Powered Collaboration Platform - Zoom Workplace

Hyderabad: The leading communication platform, Zoom has taken a significant stride towards integrating Artificial Intelligence into its platform with the release of Zoom Workplace, as well as new AI Companion expansions, with the aim of reimagining teamwork and delivering an AI-powered, all-encompassing solution for the modern workplace.

Zoom Workplace is at the heart of Zoom's new AI-powered, open collaboration platform, delivering innovations to enable better connections, enhance productivity, and enhance flexible work experiences. One of the key innovations is the expansion of existing AI Companion across meeting, chat, phone, and more.

The company in its blog said, "Zoom Workplace is our AI-powered collaboration platform designed to help your organisation reimagine teamwork by streamlining communications, increasing employee engagement, optimising in-person time, and improving productivity across flexible work. It’s everything you trust and love about Zoom’s core communications products, combined with our employee engagement, spaces, and productivity solutions, all within the Zoom experience, with AI woven throughout."

Zoom AI Companion

One of the most striking features of the Zoom Workplace is its AI Companion. The tool boasts of the ability to store information of the whole meeting for future use, generate summaries, provide information about all that happened earlier to the users who join late, divide meeting recordings into chapters by topic and much more.

The AI Companion will also be able to complete routine tasks on users' behalf, like creating meeting preparation materials with relevant content such as meeting summaries and chat threads, drafting agendas, and brainstorming ideas.

In addition to its AI capabilities, the new Zoom Workplace brings a refreshed user experience with customisable colour themes and virtual environments. A redesigned Meetings tab consolidates meetings, notes, files and chats. Continuous chat lets you continue conversations outside of meetings and Multi-share lets multiple users share their screens at the same time.