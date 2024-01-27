Samsung replaces Google AI with Baidu AI on Galaxy S24 devices in China

Hong Kong: South Korean company, Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup in China by tapping Chinese tech giant Baidu to power its Galaxy Artificial Intelligence features, owing to Google’s limited presence in the country..

Baidu's Ernie AI will offer the same Galaxy AI features based on Gemini foundational models, like AI-based real-time call translation, summarisation, and text format features on the Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 series, CNBC reported.

According to a joint statement by Samsung Electronics China and Baidu, the recently unveiled Galaxy S24 series will deploy the Ernie LLM to perform the handset’s new “Circle to Search” feature that enables users on the mainland to search texts, images, or videos via hand gestures, with results provided by the Chinese online search and AI firm.

“Now featuring Ernie’s understanding and generation capabilities, the upgraded Samsung Note Assistant can translate content and also summarise lengthy content into clear, intelligently organized formats at the click of a button,” the statement read.

The replacement by Samsung is seen as a result of Google’s limited presence in China. Several Android devices, widely sold in the country, are shipped without the Google apps and services.

Ernie chatbot is powered by AI technology that’s able to generate human-like responses to users’ prompts. The Ernie 4.0 version was launched in October. Baidu claims it is the “most powerful version of the Ernie Foundation model to date”.

“It has been significantly improved compared to the online version of Ernie bot and now it is not inferior to GPT-4,” said CEO Robin Li during the ‘Baidu World 2023’ event in October.

The arrival of ChatGPT -- and a barrage of AL models from US-based tech giants like Bard, Gemini and LLaMA -- forced Chinese tech companies to develop their own large language models (LLMs). Baidu developed Ernie Bot and Alibaba Group built its own LLM called Tongyi Qianwen.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, global shipments of generative AI-powered smartphones are projected to reach more than 100 million units this year and grow rapidly to 522 million in 2027.