Sonia Gandhi to Be the Chief Guest at Telangana Formation Day Fete on June 2

Hyderabad: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will be the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day, which is slated for June 2. Arrangements are being made to conduct the Formation Day Day at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad on June 2 at 10 am.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended an invitation to former CM KCR to attend celebrations. Harkara Venugopal, Adviser of the Protocol Department of the State government, and Director Arvind Singh were directed to extend the invitation.

Tributes to Telangana martyrs

On June 2, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will pay tributes to those who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana State at the Martyrs' Memorial at Gunpark at 9.30 am.

Later, the CM will unfurl the national flag at the Parade Ground at 10 am. There will be a parade of police forces, a march past and a salute. The official anthem of the state will be unveiled.

Later, Sonia Gandhi and the Chief Minister will address the gathering. The celebrations will conclude with the presentation of awards to the police personnel and the best employees

Jaya Jayahe Telangana on Tank Bund

At 6.30 pm, the closing ceremony of the decade of State Formation Day celebrations will begin on the Tank Bund. Handicrafts, special products and different types of food stalls are being set up there and the Chief Minister will visit the stalls at 6.30 pm

Afterwards, a carnival will be organised to showcase the Telangana art forms. Around 700 artists will participate in it

Later, a cultural programme will be organised for 70 minutes. A huge flag walk will be organised on the Tank Bund with national flags. About 5,000 people will participate in it. The full-length 'Jaya Jayahe Telangana' song will be sung for 13.30 minutes during the flag walk. Lyricist Andeshree and music director Keeravani will be felicitated and at 8.50 pm, the celebrations will end with a ten-minute firework display.

