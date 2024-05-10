National Technology Day 2024: Marking 26th Anniversary of 'Operation Shakti'

Hyderabad: National Technology Day, observed on May 11 every year across the country, honours the remarkable achievements of scientists, researchers, and the profound impact of technological advancements.

This day holds great significance as it commemorates the ground-breaking Pokhran nuclear tests conducted on May 11, 1998, which showcased India’s prowess in nuclear technology. The occasion was first instituted by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, underscoring the nation’s commitment to fostering scientific and technological progress.

The celebration of Technology Day symbolizes India’s quest for scientific inquiry, technological creativity & innovations, and the integration of these developments into national socioeconomic benefits and global presence.

Significance of National Technology Day

Celebrating Scientific Milestones: Today is a day to recognise the outstanding contributions made by Indian researchers, scientists, and engineers who have led the country's technological breakthroughs. Their impressive advancements in fields like IT, nuclear science, renewable energy, and space technology have established India as a global center of innovation and encouraged other countries to follow suit.

Developing an Innovation Culture: National Technology Day is an effective way to highlight India's innovation capabilities and to encourage ingenuity and curiosity among the country's citizens. To spark young people's interest in science, the nation's technological prowess will be on display. It takes more than just memorization of equations to understand their application in daily life. It entails fostering young minds and clarifying basic ideas in layman's words using examples and analogies.

Advancing Self-Reliance and Technological Sovereignty: National Technology Day represents India’s journey towards self-sufficiency and technological independence. It serves as a call to promote indigenous innovation and the production of technologies, ensuring that local talent isn’t overshadowed by imports. This day serves as a reminder that maintaining a balance between self- reliance and global engagement is crucial for India’s progress.

Promoting Scientific Literacy and Education: National Technology Day underscores the importance of fostering scientific literacy and education to shape a technologically adept nation. By spotlighting the contributions of scientists and innovators who tackle societal challenges and drive progress, it encourages societal support for STEM fields. This, in turn, empowers students to pursue careers in STEM disciplines, contributing to the nation’s intellectual capital and long-term economic growth.

Innovation and Progress: National Technology Day reminds us of the importance of technological innovation and progress. It encourages further advancements and developments in various fields, including information technology, biotechnology, aerospace and more.

Recognition of Achievements: It’s a day to recognize and honour the contributions of scientists, engineers, researchers and technologists who have played a significant role in the development and advancement of technology.

Inspiration for Future Generations: National Technology Day inspires future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. It raises awareness of technology’s potential impact on society and encourages young minds to innovate and create.