Microsoft Announces $2.2 Bn Investment In AI, Cloud Infrastructure In Malaysia

Malaysia/Hyderabad: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Thursday announced a $2.2 billion investment to advance new cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Malaysia during the 'Microsoft Build: AI Day'.

According to the company, the $2.2 billion investment, largest in Microsoft's 32-year history in Malaysia, will include building cloud and AI infrastructure, creating AI-skilling opportunities for 200,000 people, and supporting the country's developers.

“We are committed to supporting Malaysia’s AI transformation and ensure it benefits all Malaysians. Our investments in digital infrastructure and skilling will help Malaysian businesses, communities, and developers apply the latest technology to drive inclusive economic growth and innovation across the country," Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft said.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who met Nadella on Thursday, said the investment supported Malaysia's efforts in developing its AI capabilities.

Microsoft will also collaborate with the National Cyber Security Agency of Malaysia (NACSA) through the Perisai Siber (Cyber Shield) initiative to enhance the country’s cybersecurity capabilities. The collaboration will focus on promoting security and resilience in the public sector through security assessments and capacity building.

The company informed that it will look to support NACSA in its role as Malaysia’s lead agency for cybersecurity matters, as it formulates the next stage of the nation’s cybersecurity strategy. The two organizations will also explore deeper collaborations in developing cybersecurity skills through initiatives such as Microsoft’s Ready4AI&Security program, the company said in its statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Microsoft informed that the company will invest $1.7 billion over the next four years in new cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Indonesia — the single largest investment in Microsoft’s 29-year history in the country.

“This new generation of AI is reshaping how people live and work everywhere, including in Indonesia,” said Nadella, in Jakarta on the first stop of a tour of Southeast Asia.

“The investments we are announcing today — spanning digital infrastructure, skilling, and support for developers — will help Indonesia thrive in this new era,” he added.