Personal 'Archive': Do You Know about 'Google Collections' Feature and How to Use It?

Hyderabad: One of the great features of Google is 'Google Collections'. You can save all kinds of documents like photos, videos and web pages easily. It supports all formats of documents. Again we can get those documents when we need them and it acts as a centre to store digital assets.
Although other apps have this feature...
While some apps like Microsoft Edge also offer a similar feature, 'Google Collections' is the best. Because they are not well supported on other platforms. The 'Google Collections' feature works on Android as well as iOS platforms. It supports YouTube as well as third-party apps. Regular readers of news stories can save URL links of any news in 'Google Collections. URL links of favourite videos on YouTube can also be safely hidden in them. As a result, there is no need to manually search for that information and we can go to Google Collections and grab that information whenever we need it.
Here's how to use the Google Collections feature
If you want to use the 'Google Collections' feature for the first time, first go to the Play Store and download the Google app. Log in with your email ID.
- On the bottom right side of the Google app, you will see an option called 'Saved'.A new page will open by clicking on the 'Saved' option. There you will see another option called 'Create'.
- On clicking the 'Create' option, we will see three options 'Link', 'All Saved Items' and 'Blank'.
- Out of those three options we have to choose which type we need.
- You can use the 'Link' option to save URL links of websites, photos and YouTube videos.
- We need to click on the 'All Saved Items' option to see all the documents saved in it till then in one place.
- Another feature is that we can give a unique name to each document we save. There is a special box called 'Add Note' for this.
- Another section called 'Blank' has an option called 'Name'. We have to put the title of whatever information we are going to save there.
- There is an option called 'Add a Description'. We need to paste the information that needs to be saved.
- A maximum of 280 words can be saved in it and we can see the hidden text information in grid view and list view modes.