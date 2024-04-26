Personal 'Archive': Do You Know about 'Google Collections' Feature and How to Use It?

Hyderabad: One of the great features of Google is 'Google Collections'. You can save all kinds of documents like photos, videos and web pages easily. It supports all formats of documents. Again we can get those documents when we need them and it acts as a centre to store digital assets.

Although other apps have this feature...

While some apps like Microsoft Edge also offer a similar feature, 'Google Collections' is the best. Because they are not well supported on other platforms. The 'Google Collections' feature works on Android as well as iOS platforms. It supports YouTube as well as third-party apps. Regular readers of news stories can save URL links of any news in 'Google Collections. URL links of favourite videos on YouTube can also be safely hidden in them. As a result, there is no need to manually search for that information and we can go to Google Collections and grab that information whenever we need it.

Here's how to use the Google Collections feature

If you want to use the 'Google Collections' feature for the first time, first go to the Play Store and download the Google app. Log in with your email ID.