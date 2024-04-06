Microsoft Predicts China May Use AI To Manipulate India's Lok Sabha Election 2024

Hyderabad: China may be using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content to manipulate India's upcoming Lok Sabha election, according to a Microsoft report that warns that other upcoming polls in countries like the US and South Korea may also be affected by AI-generated content.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence has predicted that China will use AI-generated content to manipulate social media platforms in order to influence high-profile elections. While the likelihood of such content influencing election outcomes remains low, Microsoft said that China's increasing experimentation with augmenting meme, video, and audio content is likely to continue and may become more effective in the future.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence insights are presented in a report titled, Same targets, new playbooks: East Asia threat actors employ unique methods’ published by the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center (MTAC). In January 2021, Microsoft reported that a state-backed actor used AI-generated content in an attempt to manipulate a foreign election in Taiwan.

The computer software company warned that China’s targets could go far beyond Taiwan this year. Microsoft said that it has observed “several notable cyber and influence trends from China and North Korea since June 2023 that demonstrate not only doubling down on familiar targets, but also attempts to use more sophisticated influence techniques to achieve their goals”.

Microsoft claimed that Chinese cyber actors have selected three target areas: countries across the South Pacific Islands, regional adversaries in the South China Sea region and the US defence industrial base.

“Chinese influence campaigns continued to refine AI-generated or AI-enhanced content. The influence actors behind these campaigns have shown a willingness to both amplify AI-generated media that benefits their strategic narratives, as well as create their own video, memes, and audio content,” Microsoft said.