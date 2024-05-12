Apple Shares Five Tips to Maximise the Battery Life of an iPhone

Hyderabad: Is your iPhone battery running out of charge fast? This indicates that you need to take proper care of your iPhone. Users can improve the battery life of their iPhones by maintaining both battery health and lifespan by following the tips provided by Apple.

iOS update

Apple company has made it clear that to keep the iPhone battery charging for a long time, the iOS should be updated from time to time. These updates not only bring new features but also improve the battery life and performance of the device. So, it is better to install software updates immediately.

Cool cool

Apple has clarified that iPhones work better at normal temperatures (16-22°C). If your phone gets hotter than 35 degrees Celsius, the battery capacity is likely to be damaged. Not only that, the iPhone should not be kept in very cold weather, if it is kept, the capacity of the iPhone battery will decrease. That's why the iPhone should always be kept at normal temperatures. Only then the battery life will be good.

No case

Many people use cases to protect their phones. However, the Apple company said that it is not good to charge the iPhone with the case. The phone naturally heats up while charging. But, cases keep that heat from escaping. As a result, the battery may be damaged. That is why the pouch or case should be completely removed while charging the iPhone.

Half a charge is enough

If you don't want to use your iPhone for many days, don't charge it fully. Also should not be kept completely without charging. Apart from that, if the phone is fully charged or left uncharged, the phone's performance and battery life will also suffer. That's why Apple said that if you don't have to use the iPhone for a few days, it's better to store it with only 50 per cent charging. If you don't have any plan to use the device for more than six months, it says to charge it once every six months. Apple has made it clear that if these instructions are followed, battery capacity will improve and battery charging will last longer.

Low power mode

Apple company has introduced low power mode in iOS 9. Enabling this will improve iPhone battery life. It also temporarily reduces display brightness, animation and background app refreshing. Apple has said that this low-power mode should be activated when the charging of the iPhone is low. For this, you can go to settings and enable this low-power mode. However, due to this, many activities like mail fetching and cloud sync will stop.

