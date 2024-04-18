YouTuber Arrested for Shooting Video in Bengaluru Airport, Breaching Security

Bengaluru: A YouTuber from Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly trespassing and recording a video in the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and later claiming that he spent 24 hours at the premises.

Vikas Gowda, a resident of Yalahanka had allegedly made the video on April 7 and uploaded it on his YouTube channel on April 12. He, however, deleted it later. The matter came to the notice of airport security personnel on April 15. After which, a complaint was registered and Vikas was arrested.

North East Division DCP Lakshmi Prasad said, "YouTuber Vikas Gowda, entered the airport illegally. He claimed to have spent 24 hours near the runway. He also recorded a video inside the airport terminal and in the runway. Later, he uploaded this video on his YouTube channel for publicity''.

'The YouTuber has been arrested on the basis of a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force. We have registered a case against him and are investigating the allegations of entering into the restricted area. The accused has deleted the video from his YouTube channel, which has 1.12 lakh subscribers, but we have asked him to provide the video for investigation. The gadgets used for shooting the video have also been confiscated," the DCP said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that he did it for publicity but the case is being probed, police said.