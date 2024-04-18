YouTuber Arrested for Shooting Video in Bengaluru Airport, Breaching Security

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

YouTuber Arrested for Shooting Video in Bengaluru Airport, Breaching Security

Airport security personnel saw the video and a complaint was lodged by the Central Industrial Security Force. Based on which, a case was registered against Vikas Gowda and he was arrested.

Bengaluru: A YouTuber from Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly trespassing and recording a video in the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and later claiming that he spent 24 hours at the premises.

Vikas Gowda, a resident of Yalahanka had allegedly made the video on April 7 and uploaded it on his YouTube channel on April 12. He, however, deleted it later. The matter came to the notice of airport security personnel on April 15. After which, a complaint was registered and Vikas was arrested.

North East Division DCP Lakshmi Prasad said, "YouTuber Vikas Gowda, entered the airport illegally. He claimed to have spent 24 hours near the runway. He also recorded a video inside the airport terminal and in the runway. Later, he uploaded this video on his YouTube channel for publicity''.

'The YouTuber has been arrested on the basis of a complaint by the Central Industrial Security Force. We have registered a case against him and are investigating the allegations of entering into the restricted area. The accused has deleted the video from his YouTube channel, which has 1.12 lakh subscribers, but we have asked him to provide the video for investigation. The gadgets used for shooting the video have also been confiscated," the DCP said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that he did it for publicity but the case is being probed, police said.

Read more

  1. Sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Dies At 27, Family Shares Message
  2. LS Polls: BJP Snubs Ticket Hopeful Bhojpuri Actors, YouTuber Manish Kashyap in Bihar
  3. 'Before Elections...Imagine How Many Will Be Jailed?': SC questions TN Govt, Restores YouTuber's Bail

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.