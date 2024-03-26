LS Polls: BJP Snubs Ticket Hopeful Bhojpuri Actors, YouTuber Manish Kashyap in Bihar

Patna: With the Election Commission sounding the poll bugle for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, political parties have switched to campaign mode and started issuing the list of candidates.

In Bihar, many celebrities are entering the poll fray to try their luck in politics. These include Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh and singer-actor Gunjan Singh besides YouTuber Manish Kashyap.

Even though both Pawan and Gunjan have announced to contest the Lok Sabha elections, the twin actors, who were hopeful about BJP tickets, have been disappointed after being left out. Fans are waiting for their favorite stars to enter the field but for the last few days both have maintained silence.

Likewise, YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who too was hoping to get a BJP ticket, has been excluded from the list of candidates. Kashyap is planning to contest from Bettiah as an independent.

Will Pawan Singh contest Elections?

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, recently made it clear by posting on social media that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections under any circumstances but did not tell from where. A few days after returning the BJP ticket from Asansol, he had written on his 'X' handle that he will definitely fulfill the promise made to his society, public opinion and his mother. However, he did not clarify from which seat he would contest the elections.

"I will contest elections to fulfill the promise made to my community, public and mother. Blessings and cooperation of all of you are expected. Jai Mata Di," Pawan Singh said.

Singh is a resident of Bhojpur district. It is speculated that he can contest the Lok Sabha elections from Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Singh wanted a BJP ticket from Arrah, but the party has expressed confidence in sitting MP and Union Minister RK Singh.

Psephologists say that if Singh contests elections from Arrah seat, it may dent the BJP's prospects as Pawan Singh, popularly known as Power Star, has a huge fan following in Bihar.

Gunjan Singh Wants to Contest from Nawada

Bhojpuri artist Gunjan Singh, a resident of Nawada, has already announced that he will contest from Nawada Lok Sabha seat this time under any circumstances. He even said that no matter what happens, whether any party gives him the ticket or not, he will definitely contest the Lok Sabha elections.

"I am the son of this place and am aware of every bit of it. Ever since I regained consciousness, I have seen Nawada Lok Sabha held in the chains of slavery. After all, what is the reason why all the parties are not giving tickets to the local people? What is the reason behind giving shelter to outsiders in Nawada? Do all political parties consider the people of Nawada as idiots?"Gunjan Singh said.

Manish Kashyap Jumps into the Election Fray: Bihar's controversial YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who has gone to jail in the fake video case of Tamil Nadu violence has been linked to the BJP given his closeness to many party leaders including MP Manoj Tiwari.

Kashyap himself keeps praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But that did not help Kashyap in getting a ticket as the BJP has fielded former state president and current MP from Bettiah, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal for the third consecutive time from the seat. After not getting the ticket, Manish has announced to contest the elections as an independent.

For the last several days, Kashyap has been sweating in Bettiah Lok Sabha constituency and was recently booked for alleged MCC violation. Manish, who is very popular among the youth, comes from Bhumihar community, which is traditionally considered the core constituency of BJP.

His rebellion is expected to dent the party's prospects. Kashyap claims that he is getting support from all sections of the society and he will easily win the elections.

“I claim that if there is no money, power, party symbol and father's name and if 2024 Lok Sabha elections are held on the basis of talent, then 35 out of 40 MPs of Bihar will not be able to save their seats. I fight for the public. Even today I am being stopped from campaigning but I will continue to move forward on the path of truth," Kashyap said.