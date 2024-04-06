Woman Paraded Naked, Beaten After Son Married His Girlfriend in Punjab; FIR Registered

Tarn Taran (Punjab): A 55-year-old woman, who hails from Taran Taran district's Valtoha village, paraded naked after her son married a girl living in the neighborhood about a month ago.

A case has been registered under various sections against two unidentified persons, including three members of the same family, in the Valtoha police station.

The victim alleged in the complaint that her son did a court marriage to the neighbour girl about a month ago. As a result, on March 31 evening, the girl's brother and mother, including two unknown persons, came outside their house and started shouting.

The victim woman further said that when she came out of the house, apart from beating her, they allegedly sexually assaulted her by tearing her clothes and making a video of her running in the streets. According to sources, the video went viral on social media, where the woman was seen trying to hide herself in some shops to escape the shameful situation.

Following this, Sunita Bawa, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Valtoha police station, said that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh has started investigating the case. She also confirmed that the case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354, 354B, 354D, and 149 and the probe is underway.