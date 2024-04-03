Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Boy Falls into a Borewell at Vijayapura, Rescue Ops Underway

Vijayapura (Karnataka): An incident took place today where a two-year-old boy slipped and fell into the borehole of a farm in Lachyana village of Indi taluk of the district. A boy named Saatvik Mujagonda (2) got stuck in a Borewell. The Indi Rural Police is visiting the place and conducting an investigation.

It is understood that the boy is the son of Satish Mujagonda and Pooja Mujagonda. Sources said that Satish had drilled a borewell in his four-acre land because there was no water for sugarcane and lemon crops.

"The boy fell into the borewell. A team of officials from the Vijaypura distinct administration and local police have reached the spot and have started rescue operations," sources added.

According to sources, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate T Bhoobalan is overseeing the rescue operation.

On March 10, the body of a man, who fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant in New Delhi, was retrieved after a nearly 12-hour-long rescue operation, Delhi Water Minister Atishi said.