Loading...

Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Uttarakhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Uttarakhand

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in Haldwani. Police have registered a case against all four men who were in the car and searches are being conducted for them.

Haldwani: A woman was allegedly abducted from Hiranagar in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on the night of February 3 and gang-raped by two men in a moving car. Search is on for the accused, police said.

According to the complainant, she was forcibly taken away from the roadside when she was on her way to attend a wedding ceremony in Hiranagar area. She said that she was waiting for a bus when a car suddenly stopped by her and a youth dragged her inside the vehicle where she was allegedly raped by two men.

Haldwani police station in-charge Umesh Malik said that a girl living in Hiranagar police post area has filed a complaint based on which, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC against two accused and their two accomplices. The accused are residents Mukhani police station area and a search operation has been initiated for them, Malik said.

"The accused will be arrested very soon. There were four men in the car, of which, two allegedly raped the victim. A case has been lodged against all four," Malik said.

The incident comes a few days after a minor girl was allegedly raped in Haldwani. Based on the family's complaint, police had initiated a probe and the accused was arrested from Bhawali police station area.

Read more

  1. Minor Girl Found Unconscious in Field at Bihar's Arrah, Gang-Rape Alleged
  2. Dalit Teenager Gang Raped by Two Youths in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur; Police Arrest Duo
  3. 18-year-old gangraped in south Delhi, two held from Meerut

TAGGED:

Gang RapedMoving CarHaldwani

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.