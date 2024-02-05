Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car in Uttarakhand

Haldwani: A woman was allegedly abducted from Hiranagar in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on the night of February 3 and gang-raped by two men in a moving car. Search is on for the accused, police said.

According to the complainant, she was forcibly taken away from the roadside when she was on her way to attend a wedding ceremony in Hiranagar area. She said that she was waiting for a bus when a car suddenly stopped by her and a youth dragged her inside the vehicle where she was allegedly raped by two men.

Haldwani police station in-charge Umesh Malik said that a girl living in Hiranagar police post area has filed a complaint based on which, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC against two accused and their two accomplices. The accused are residents Mukhani police station area and a search operation has been initiated for them, Malik said.

"The accused will be arrested very soon. There were four men in the car, of which, two allegedly raped the victim. A case has been lodged against all four," Malik said.

The incident comes a few days after a minor girl was allegedly raped in Haldwani. Based on the family's complaint, police had initiated a probe and the accused was arrested from Bhawali police station area.