Arjun's Cryptic Post about 'past and Future' Adds to Split Buzz, Malaika's Rep Hints Otherwise

Hyderabad: Arjun Kapoor has dropped a cryptic message on social media amidst the buzz about his split with long-time partner Malaika Arora. This move came just a day after Malaika's spokesperson quashed breakup rumours in an interview with a webloid.

On his Instagram Stories, Arjun shared, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities." The duo confirmed their relationship back in 2018 on Malaika's 45th birthday.

When questioned about the alleged breakup, Malaika's representative firmly denied the claims, stating, "No no, all rumors." Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son named Arhaan Khan.

Arjun Kapoor's cryptic post amid breakup rumours (Instagram)

Earlier reports suggested that while Malaika and Arjun have decided to go their separate ways, they still hold each other in high regard and expect privacy during this sensitive time. They've had a meaningful relationship that has reached its conclusion amicably.

Arjun fans can look forward to seeing him as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The movie, slated for an August 2024 release, marks the third installment of the popular franchise, following the success of Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014).